Here's how to make Debbie Arnold's protein-packed smoothie:
Peach-Blueberry-Tofu Smoothie
(These ingredients are very flexible.)
Ingredients:
• 1/2- cup soy milk
• 1/2 cup tofu (press tofu between paper towels to remove excess moisture (about 1/4 of the tofu block)
• 1 - 2 peaches (sliced and frozen)
• 1/2 cup blueberries (frozen)
• Mint leaves, optional
• Honey or agave nectar to taste, optional
Directions:
1. Blend all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly processed, adding additional soy milk as needed for a drinkable consistency.
2. I like to freeze the fruit so that the mixture isn't diluted from ice cubes.
© 2018 KTHV