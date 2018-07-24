Here's how to make Debbie Arnold's protein-packed smoothie:

Peach-Blueberry-Tofu Smoothie

(These ingredients are very flexible.)

Ingredients:

• 1/2- cup soy milk

• 1/2 cup tofu (press tofu between paper towels to remove excess moisture (about 1/4 of the tofu block)

• 1 - 2 peaches (sliced and frozen)

• 1/2 cup blueberries (frozen)

• Mint leaves, optional

• Honey or agave nectar to taste, optional

Directions:

1. Blend all ingredients in a blender until thoroughly processed, adding additional soy milk as needed for a drinkable consistency.

2. I like to freeze the fruit so that the mixture isn't diluted from ice cubes.

© 2018 KTHV