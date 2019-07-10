LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Oct. 5, THV11 was awarded an Emmy for their outstanding work on Saving A Generation: Out For Life.

THV11's Laura Montevedi, photographer Breandan Conyers and editor Brian Bland take a glimpse into the lives of four men as they work to take back their lives from the strongholds of addiction and prepare for life after prison.

The addiction to drugs is affecting so many Arkansans. Pain, loss, jail, and sometimes death.

You can check out the documentary series Saving a Generation: Out for Life below.

Episode One: The Journey to Exodus

Episode Two: From healing to hope

Episode Three: Tattoos and testimonies

Episode Four: Finding Freedom

Episode Five: Out for life

