LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, Oct. 5, THV11 was awarded an Emmy for their outstanding work on Saving A Generation: Out For Life.
THV11's Laura Montevedi, photographer Breandan Conyers and editor Brian Bland take a glimpse into the lives of four men as they work to take back their lives from the strongholds of addiction and prepare for life after prison.
The addiction to drugs is affecting so many Arkansans. Pain, loss, jail, and sometimes death.
You can check out the documentary series Saving a Generation: Out for Life below.
RELATED: Saving a Generation | Out for Life
Episode One: The Journey to Exodus
Episode Two: From healing to hope
Episode Three: Tattoos and testimonies
Episode Four: Finding Freedom
Episode Five: Out for life
RELATED: Help Laura Monteverdi pick another Emmy dress!
RELATED: Arkansas doctor suspended for prescribing ‘5 gallons of cough syrup’ to patients gets privileges back
RELATED: Arkansans support loved ones battling addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day
RELATED: Arkansas firefighters save 2 lives hours after getting new Narcan kits
RELATED: Program that helps released Arkansas inmates in need of donations