THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

THV11 welcomes native Arkansan, Jurnee Taylor as new noon anchor and Wake Up Central reporter.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting.

In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.

General Manager Marty Schack said, “THV11’s strategy is simple – hire people who are passionate about seeing positive change in Arkansas and its communities.” He added, “We’ve found that oftentimes those who are deeply connected with the state are Arkansans themselves, so we love when we get the chance to hire someone re-connecting with their roots.”



In addition to Jurnee, THV11 reporters Ashley Godwin (Pulaski Academy, UCA), Frederick Price (Watson Chapel High, UAPB), and Brooke Buckner (Mount St. Mary Academy, Arkansas State University) are also central Arkansas natives. The anchor team is additionally rounded out by multiple Natural State natives including Karen Fuller, Craig O’Neill, Tom Brannon, Skot Covert, Hayden Balgavy, and Ashley King.



News Director Shayla Teater remarked, “Our team is made up of Arkansans and non-natives alike. What’s so special is that most of the team members who didn’t grow up here have been in the state so long they consider themselves Arkansans and are passionate about telling its stories.”

The THV11 staff who work behind the scenes are mostly Arkansas natives or longtime Arkansans as well, including the station’s leadership team.

“We know through research that viewers find more trust in journalists when those journalists play active roles in their community. They want to know that local journalism is actually local, and that’s exactly what we have here,” said Jessica Johnson Amis, the station’s Director of Marketing.

As for Jurnee, she said she is so excited to be back in her hometown of Little Rock. She is a proud turtle parent. Yes, turtle! And she loves to travel and spend time with family and friends.