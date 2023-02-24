THV11 documentary to air in prime programming

The crime happened in North Little Rock, and Fairchild was sentenced to death after what some believe was a coerced confession under then-Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.



As the documentary travels back to the time of the crime, trial, and execution, viewers see a conglomeration of archival footage and present-day lookbacks from journalists, as well as Mason’s family. It also features a number of interviews from those with specific expertise in such cases and explores the suspect’s pleas and appeals to prove he was not the killer until his last breath.



THV11 News Director Shayla Teater said, “The team that produced Sentenced to Death did amazing, relentless work; it certainly shows the capabilities within passionate local journalism.”



The production was led by THV11’s Digital Content Manager Michael Buckner and Digital Producer Kaleigh Begnaud, alongside Photojournalist Sam Belk, and Editor Brian Bland -- All of whom are decorated in regional EMMY and/or Edward R. Murrow awards.



“The documentary’s release on the station’s streaming app THV11+ has inspired high demand, and we look forward to airing the program within CBS primetime,” added THV11 President and General Manager Marty Schack. “Collectively, the station is very proud of the work that culminated into this piece.”



Its debut on THV11+, marks the station’s forward-thinking strategy – to meet viewers where they are. THV11+ is available on Roku and FireTV, and features a 24/7 content stream.



Sentenced to Death airs on television Monday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. on THV11.