THV11 Meteorologist Skot Covert appointed to State Parks, Salvation Army boards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It was announced this week that at the start of 2022, Skot Covert has been appointed to two boards– the State Parks, Travel, and Tourism Commission and the Salvation Army Central Arkansas Area Command.

Skot is a community advocate with a vast background in serving Arkansans through forecasting weather and dedicating his knowledge to bettering the state’s emergency response.

On the State Parks, Travel, and Tourism Commission, Skot will work to preserve and promote Arkansas’s 52 state parks, as well as tourism to the Natural State. This makes Skot’s second appointment to a board by Governor Asa Hutchinson; the first being the State Emergency Response Commission.

In Skot’s appointment to the Salvation Army Central Arkansas Area Command, he will work where the needs arise, but with a focus on its Emergency and Disaster Services area.

Skot connected with the Salvation Army in 2021, serving as a Red Kettle leader for THV11, organizing many volunteer hours, and helping raise more than $16,000 in a virtual Red Kettle drive.

“Community involvement is something that’s important to me and is one of THV11’s core values. It’s what makes Arkansas such a wonderful place to call home,” Skot said.

Skot appears weekdays on THV11’s morning news program “Wake Up Central.” You can also catch him on THV11’s lifestyle show “The Vine,” weekdays at 9 a.m.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see Skot continue to expand his community advocacy. His heart for Arkansans is huge and we’re excited to cheer him on as he works with these important boards,” THV11 General Manager Marty Schack noted.

