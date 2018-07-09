On Friday, the THV11 team said goodbye to reporter Katyln Gardenhire on her last day at the television station. She is sadly leaving THV11 because of health reasons.

We are going to miss her passion and her heart for storytelling. Every day she would come in to work to tell the stories of everyday Arkansans with compassion and bravery. We are so proud of her and we all love her so much!

Below, you can read Katlyn's farewell in her own words:

"Today is my last day at THV11 and my last day in the news business. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’m leaving my dream job, the job I’ve worked towards since I was 12 years old. I’m leaving for health reasons and most of you are familiar with what I’ve been dealing with. I need to take care of myself first and I’m sure most of you understand that.

Thank you for letting me tell your stories. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you to everyone that reached out to me with story ideas, tips, etc. I’ll cherish all of the friendships and memories I’ve made in this business.

To my THV11 family, I love you all. Thank you to everyone that put up with my loud obnoxious laugh, my PowerPoint story pitch presentations (I’m extra), me trying to scare people in the hallways, and all of the other annoying things I did. Haha. Thank you Dave Parker for taking the chance on me straight out of college and being the kind of boss that I can also call a friend. Thank you Shayla Teater for training me into the reporter I am today and always being at my side when I needed you. I’d call out all of my coworkers but that would make for a very long post because they’re all amazing!

I’ll update everyone on where I’ll be working next soon! Thanks for all the love and support friends! ❤️"

