What is the Summer Cereal Drive?

The Summer Cereal Drive benefits the Arkansas Foodbank and provides non-perishable breakfast items that are both nutritious and kid-friendly for children and families in Central Arkansas who would otherwise go without the most important meal of the day - breakfast.



COVID-19 has created an urgent need for donations. Keep reading for info on how you can contribute in this milestone year.

Who can donate?

Anyone! Individuals can donate boxes and make online contributions. Plus, businesses and organizations can register to participate in the drive for a little friendly competition!

To Donate: Click here.

Text FEED to 501501 to give a $10 donation.

When is the Summer Cereal Drive?

The drive officially started June 10 and goes through Friday, July 17.



Here are more key dates:

Friday, June 26, (Midway Celebration) 8:30 - Noon at Arkansas Foodbank

Friday, July 17, (Final Drop Off) 8:30 - Noon at Arkansas Foodbank

Each event is based on a drive-thru model which adheres to the CDC's social distancing guidelines.

How do I register my team?

Since 2000, teams have competed to provide the most cereal to our neighbors facing hardship.

Register your team here.

More info on what teams are all about here.

