LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 and the Arkansas Travelers have announced a special night at Dickey Stephens Park to celebrate those in recovery, and to help spread a message of ending the stigma surrounding addiction.

We invite you to take part the evening of Wednesday, August 21. Whether you’re in recovery yourself, or want to join the effort of ending the stigma, we hope you can join us.

#ShareYourStory: The gates open at 6:10 p.m. At that point, those in recovery are invited to come by a table set up near the main gate to share their story for a free general admission ticket. The first 100 people to share their recovery story will receive a ticket.

In addition to a night of celebration, resources for anyone interested will be available from various recovery organizations. If you’re part of an organization interested in dropping off pamphlets or other information to be shared that evening, please email lmonteverdi@thv11.com.

There will be a special pre-game ceremony, celebrating and encouraging recovery from addiction. That will begin around 6:40 p.m.

We hope you'll join THV11 and The Travs for a night aimed at ending the stigma surrounding addiction. For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Amis at (501) 244-4527 or jessica.amis@thv11.com.

