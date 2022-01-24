Tickets to musical 'Hamilton' in Little Rock to be purchased via digital lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A limited amount of Hamilton tickets will be available in a digital lottery for the show's performances beginning on February 8 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.
The digital lottery begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 28, and will close at noon on Thursday, February 3 for tickets to performances on February 8th through the 14th.
A second digital lottery will take place for Hamilton performances scheduled for February 15th through the 20.
The window for the lottery will start on Friday, February 4 and close on Thursday, February 10.
HOW TO ENTER
- Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
- The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
- No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
- Lottery tickets are void if resold.
- All times listed are in the local time zone.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
(Editor's Note: The attached video is a report from June 2021.)