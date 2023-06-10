TikTok influencer building smiles with little bricks

Influencer and World Record holder Russell Cassevah travels the US donating Lego sets at Children's Hospitals.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — TikTok influencer Russell Cassevah visited the Natural State bringing inspiration and donations for Arkansas Children's Northwest (ACNW).

With ReWired Fest set to begin its second year, Cassevah is attending for the second time through Little Bricks Charity. The festival is bringing together creators and gamers for a weekend of interactive and engaging experiences.

Cassevah is a 3-time record holder for walking across Lego bricks, something he'll mention in most of his TikToks. He chose to turn his pain for a good purpose.

"Stepping on a Lego brick can definitely hurt. But the beautiful thing about Lego is it like inspires people to think outside the box," Cassevah said. "The second time I broke the record, I found my purpose in life quit my job and started Little Bricks."

Cassevah delivers Lego sets to Children's Hospital around the country. Just before his arrival at ReWired Fest 2023, he delivered nearly 300 Lego sets to Arkansas Children's Northwest.

Nicole Huddleston, director of operations at ACNW, explained that the Lego sets would help the child life specialists.

"Their entire job is to make sure that kids and their families are comfortable with the care that they're receiving here," Huddleston said. "Toys are actually a tool for them. It's a way that they can build rapport with kids to help open the door for conversation to help them feel more comfortable. So it's more than just the activities of building the Legos, although that's pretty fun, too," said Huddleston.

"Lego provides so many amazing benefits to these awesome little kids from a distraction to just a great break from everything that's going on," Cassevah said.

Cassevah's TikTok, littlebrickscharityguy, has over a million followers and nearly 20 million likes at the time of writing this story. It's a community that's helped him find his place at ReWired Fest and meet someone to whom he's previously donated Lego sets. According to a press release, LA was a volunteer at ReWired Fest and saw Cassevah promoting ReWired on his social media. That's when she set out to meet the influencer at the Fest.

Cassevah captured that moment in a TikTok saying, "This amazing young lady LA came by and she just let me know that she has received Lego from us in the hospital multiple times. LA, you made my weekend like, this is the perfect way to end this event. Did you have fun at ReWired?" Cassevah asked.

"Absolutely, thank you so much for your charity and everything that you do for kids like me in the hospital," LA responded.

"It was just one of the most energizing moments of last year's event that I will never forget," Cassevah said of the meeting. "People like LA are really inspiring just in their day-to-day, you know, they're going through these crazy struggles, day in and day out. And they always keep a smile on their face."

People got the chance to meet the two and participate in Cassevah's Brickwalk Challenge at ReWired Fest 2023. Only this time, LA is volunteering for LittleBricks Charity.

