FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 25 years after it was buried, a time capsule inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall will be opened this March.

The mall opened in 1972, but the time capsule was buried in the floor of the Food Court of the mall to commemorate its 25th anniversary and the opening of the JCPenney wing in 1997.

Thursday, March 17, marks the mall's 50th anniversary.

Jeff Bishop, Senior General Manager, and Charlotte Young, Specialty Leasing Manager, will be leading the capsule opening effort at noon on March 17 in the Food Court.

