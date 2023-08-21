Tips for keeping your A/C unit running with high temperatures

As we're facing another week of record-breaking heat in Arkansas, experts are sharing tips on how you can keep your air conditioning unit running efficiently.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Extreme temperatures are set to smother Central Arkansas this week, and they bring along the potential for record-breaking heat.

Since extreme temperatures are in the forecast, you'll likely be looking to stay home and out of the sun— but your A/C needs some help to keep itself going.

At Chapman Service Inc., owner Dan Chapman said they've stayed busy as Arkansans have been looking to keep those units running.

"We already had so many calls over the weekend," he said. "When people know that it's gonna be over a hundred degrees, they're calling."

With temperatures set to hit triple digits, Chapman shared that he's seen this heat before.

"It runs in cycles, it seems like 2008, and 2000 were pretty hot years, and of course, this year is giving it a run for their money as well," Chapman described.

To put these temperatures into context, Monday marked our sixth heat wave of the year.

Chapman said his employees have stayed busy while keeping up.

"We've been working anywhere from seven in the morning till eight at night, trying to take care of everyone," he said. "The demand is a little heavier during these hotter times."

Not only have technicians been staying busy, but so has your A/C unit. Though there are some things you can do to help it.

Chapman said you shouldn't change the thermostat too much.

"Keep it consistent," he said. "Don't change it up and down when it's very, very hot outside."

You should also keep your filter clear.

"If you have two, and you don't change the second one, then it could be in there for a year or two and you've forgotten about it," Chapman said. "That can cause problems."

So he said it's important to check and check now. They may be busy, but there are easy ways you can extend the life of your unit.

If you need service, Chapmans said they'll be there to serve you.