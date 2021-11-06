Arkansas officer Tommy Norman to receive Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Officer Tommy Norman announced on Instagram that he will receive the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman will be receiving Joe Biden's Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in November.

This year is the 2nd annual ceremony for this award. It takes place in Houston, Texas on Friday, November 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Officer Norman expressed his excitement for the event on his Instagram, where he said, "What a huge honor! Excited to be in Houston next month to attend this event!"

Norman will be joined by other prominent figures such as Miss Houston 2021 Priscilla Londona and Mya Smith-Edmonds. There will be a special performance by Victory Brinker from America's Got Talent.