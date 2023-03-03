Tornado impacts Pike County, community begins clean up

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order for communities like Kirby, declaring areas that were hit by this week's storm to be disaster areas.

The executive order frees up funds for people to use as they recover this weekend and that's good news for people in Pike County, who spent the day cleaning up the damage and debris left behind by Thursday night's storms.

Pike County was one of the hardest-hit areas in the state as the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado blew through Kirby with wind speeds at least 111 mph.

According to the Pike County Office of Emergency Management, storm damage was concentrated along Ebenezer Road, off Highway 70. The office said two people were transported to the hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Kirby residents have long days of cleanup ahead, but Shane Ford is thankful everyone is safe.

"It's all material stuff," Ford said. "As long as we're all fine, that's what matters."

Ford said he and his family took cover around 10:30 p.m. Thursday right before a tree fell on top of their living room causing the family to wait in the middle of the house for the tornado to pass.

"Electricity went out," Ford said. "I heard the wind picking up and then I heard the roar... I was worried about the family."

Luckily, they all walked away without any injuries, but now the cleanup process is underway.

"The judge is gonna let me borrow some equipment," Ford said. "I work for them and the community's done many check-ins on us and the Arkansas Baptist disaster relief."

American Red Cross is also helping those impacted.

"We're starting to see neighborhoods where there are homes with roofs blown off, we're seeing lots of debris in trees and all over the ground," American Red Cross Executive Director Lori Arnold-Ellis said. "As we get further into the damage zone, we don't know what we're going to find."

Arnold-Ellis is going from house to house checking on neighbors in the area.

"Our job really is to figure out how we can help them," Arnold-Ellis said. "A lot of that is going to be in cleanup supplies, assisting help people with their homes, and if needed, we'll work with our partners for feeding and things like that as well."

As far as moving goes, Ford said he's not considering it.

"We will repair... we like it here," Ford said. "We ain't going nowhere."

Ford is working with insurance agents over the next few days to assess the damage to his cars and house. Red Cross encourages anyone who was impacted by the storm to give them a call.

Arnold-Ellis said Faulkner, Calhoun, Scott, Yell and Hempstead counties were also hit hard by the storms.