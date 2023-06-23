Tornado assistance deadlines approaching in Arkansas

Several agencies are still helping Arkansans rebuild and recover from the tornado in March, but deadlines for certain assistance are nearing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s been nearly three months since an EF-3 tornado hit Central Arkansas, and some agencies are still helping Arkansans rebuild and recover.

However, deadlines for certain assistance are nearing.

Since the tornado, the Little Rock Public Works Department has been working around the clock to clean up debris.

“The first couple of weeks, we saw vast quantities of debris being picked up," Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell said. "Anywhere from 15 to 20,000 cubic yards a day."

Honeywell said they've cleaned up 445,000 cubic yards as of Thursday.

“We originally estimated about 600,000," Honeywell said. "I think we'll probably come close to that number before it's all said and done."

June 26 is the last day the department plans to pick up debris from the tornado.

“Have your materials that need to be collected out... at the edge of the road in the public street,” Honeywell said.

Another deadline approaching is assistance from FEMA, as the disaster relief group is closing its remaining three recovery centers on June 28.

According to FEMA, they've helped more than 3,000 households and have approved $8,500,000 to help Arkansans recover. The deadline to register is July 3 for anyone still needing assistance.

Honeywell said anyone who doesn't meet the debris deadline can still receive help from the city depending on what needs to be picked up.

“For garbage, it has to fit within your cart that the city supplies," Honeywell said. “For vegetative debris, we have limits on the size of what can be put out. It has to be no greater than six inches in diameter and can't be longer than six feet.”

People unsure can have public works come by and look.

“We're more than happy to work with them to try to get the best solution to whatever they have at their properties,” Honeywell said.

Following the June 26 debris deadline, Honeywell said the next step is cleaning up wooded areas around Central Arkansas.