Here's how to track the status of your absentee ballot in Arkansas

Many people will be voting with an absentee ballot for the first time this year so here's everything you need know about tracking it to make your vote gets counted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Thousands of Arkansans are voting with an absentee ballot this year and it is important you track it to make sure your vote gets counted.

Terri Hollingsworth is the Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk where they are working overtime to process thousands of absentee ballots.

"We even have folks on the weekend trying to help. We're trying to process as fast and furiously as we can," Hollingsworth said.

In 2016, the Pulaski County Clerk's office sent out 8,000 absentee applications.

This year, more than 20,000 have already gone out, with more than two weeks left to apply.

"It is definitely overwhelming, certainly, we are in unprecedented times," Hollingsworth said.

With so many ballots going out, it's taking longer to process them and many voters are calling to see if the county clerk has received their ballot.

Hollingsworth said there's no need to call because you can check the status of your ballot online.

"It will tell if we have mailed it out or received it," she said.

No matter which county you live in, you can see if your ballot was received on the secretary of state's website by putting in your name and date of birth.

If you have not received your ballot yet, it can also tell you when or if it was mailed.

"You should definitely give us a good week with information being inputted, but rest assured the information is there," Hollingsworth said.

If you still have not received your ballot in the mail and it said it was mailed weeks ago, Hollingsworth said to call your county clerk's officer to find out what's going on.

"It's probably lost in the mail so we need to spoil that ballot for them so they can vote," she said.