Traffic blocked on Highway 67 after large car pile-up | What we know

ARKANSAS, USA — According to authorities, there was a large pile-up of "about 20 [cars]" along Highway 67 on Tuesday.

There's not yet any information on if there were any injuries or the exact number of vehicles that were involved in the pile-up, but Arkansas State Police reportedly said that a med flight landed in the area recently.

Alongside the large pile-up, authorities said that there was a grass fire in the area that could "hamper visibility."

In the time since, northbound and southbound lanes for Ian and Jackson County have been closed.

Traffic on the southbound side of the interstate has been diverted to exit 102. There's currently no information on traffic diversions for northbound traffic.