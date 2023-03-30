BNSF said in a statement the train was carrying ethanol and corn syrup when it derailed Thursday morning.

RAYMOND, Minnesota — Residents near Raymond, Minnesota were evacuated early Thursday morning after a train derailed and several rail cars started on fire.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, 22 rail cars from a BNSF Railway train derailed on the western edge of Raymond at around 1 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety added that initial reports indicate eight cars were "directly involved" in the derailment: four carrying corn syrup and four containing ethanol. The cars carrying ethanol caught fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Field personnel with the train company are responding to the site and "working closely with local first responders." Officials say the main track is blocked with no timetable of when it may reopen.

The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that crews were on scene to monitor the air quality at and around the site, as well as in the community. "EPA’s number one priority is – and will always be – the health and safety of communities," the agency told CNN.

Raymond, located in western Minnesota, has about 800 residents. They were evacuated to nearby Prinsburg because of the burning ethanol, and officials are advising that people do not travel into Raymond at this time. Law enforcement officers and other EMS assisted with the evacuations, according to a release.

"We're working very hard to get you all back into your homes as quickly as possible. Our goal is 11 o'clock this morning," said Katie Farmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of BNSF Railway.

⚠️This is the Emergency Alert residents received in Raymond, MN this morning after a train derailed.

Gov. Tim Walz will be visiting the area at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday to meet with residents, saying in a tweet, "The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community."

I've been briefed on the situation unfolding in Raymond and I'm on my way to the site of the derailment now.



The state stands ready to protect the health and safety of the community.

Walz said he's also been in contact with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the incident. Buttigieg tweeted that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is monitoring the situation, adding that they will be involved in the investigation into the cause of the derailment.

FRA is on the ground after a BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed early this morning, leading to an evacuation in the area of Raymond, MN. At present no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We are tracking closely as more details emerge and will be involved in investigaton.

Rep. Dave Baker, who serves District 16B, which includes Raymond, released a statement Thursday morning praising the first responders and the Prinsburg residents.

"First of all, I am grateful that this tragic situation has not resulted in any injuries or fatalities,” Baker's statement reads. “We all owe a debt of gratitude to our first responders who reacted quickly to evacuate the area and made sure residents could be moved to safety. I would also like to thank the generous residents of Prinsburg and the Central Minnesota Christian School for stepping up and making sure that the evacuated had a place to go. Moving forward, I remain in constant contact with city, county, state, and federal officials to make sure that the community has the support they need.”

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, who represents Minnesota's 7th District, released a similar statement.

"Thanks to the quick work by first responders assisting the Raymond community, I am told the fire is under control and there have been no injuries. My team is on the ground with local officials and will work to assist in every way we can."

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Highway 23 is closed from Kandiyohi County Road 1 to Chippewa County Road 2 on Thursday morning. Traffic is being detoured by local flaggers.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

