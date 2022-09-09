Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school

A Texas mother claims her son was pulled out of class by school administrators.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas mother is speaking out after she says her transgender son was pulled out of class by school administrators to be interviewed by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator.

According to The Washington Post, court documents state that the interview was part of a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to investigate the use of gender-affirming care in minors as child abuse.

The report states the eighth-grader's interview lasted around an hour and touched on personal topics such as the teenager's medical history, his gender dysphoria diagnosis and a reported suicide attempt. The mother claims this interview left her son "shaking and distressed," the Post states.

In its report, the Post cites a court document obtained as part of a group of supplemental evidence filed Wednesday as part of an ongoing lawsuit by LGBTQ+ advocates hoping to support transgender youth by stopping these types of investigations altogether.

KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman report that since the directive was announced in February, an "unprecedented" number of DFPS employees have quit. And, in a recent court brief, more than a dozen current and former employees have warned that continuing to investigate these cases could push the agency past the "brink of collapse."

"The great mass of DFPS employees did not choose the child welfare profession to break up loving families who, with no ill motive, malice, or negligence toward their child, are simply following medical advice and administering medicine under a doctor’s supervision," the legal brief states.

After filing an open records request, KVUE's sister station WFAA obtained hundreds of emails suggesting the directive has left the agency scrambling to understand the directive and how to conduct such investigations.

To read the Post's full report, click here.