Here's how you can get a free ride and tow instead of drunk driving

AAA members and non-AAA members can receive a free ride and car tow if they are not able to drive safely.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many will be out celebrating Independence Day, and for some, alcoholic drinks will be flowing.

AAA is offering Tow to Go services all day Monday, July 4 until Tuesday July 5 at 6 a.m.

Using Tow to Go, AAA members and non-AAA members who are under the influence or who are not ok to drive can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to receive a free ride and tow.

AAA said cars can be towed up to 10 miles away to a safe location.