Disclaimer/warning: Song contains some profanity.

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A “scrub” is defined as a guy that thinks he's fly. Well, that’s according to TLC and the Blytheville Police Department.

As the Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge continues, the police officers of Blytheville, Arkansas decided to take this challenge and run with it.

The video opens with the Grammy Award-winning song “No Scrubs” by the American girl group TLC.

Shading out the scrubs, three female officers, Leann Norman, Chelsey Grimes and Robin Angel, are seen sitting in a police car with sunglasses on. They begin lip-syncing the first verse of the song.

Fast forward into the first chorus, the song sings:

"No, I don't want no scrub A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me Hangin' out the passenger side Of his best friend's ride Trying to holla at me."

As shown in the video, you can see fellow Blytheville male police officers “hangin’ out in the passenger side” of the cop car, “tryin’ to holla” at their fellow policewomen.

Clearly, they didn't want “no scrubs.”

The video continues, showing montages of multiple male police officers, hilariously making faces at the camera and dancing.

Judging by the ladies' reactions, their faces seem to think that their fellow officers' “game” was “kinda weak,” as the song iterates.

Police stations all over the country are taking advantage of this challenge and are far succeeding expectations.

