CLARENDON, Ark. (KTHV) – The videos just keep coming and coming. And we’re loving it! This one is from good ole’ Monroe County.

Officer Derrick Times with the Clarendon Police Department busts out some serious dance moves in his video.

Officer Times is lip-syncing to the song, “Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt. Officer Times is calling out the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to challenge his lip-sync video.

