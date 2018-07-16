JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) - As a viral lip-sync challenge continues to make its rounds through the internet, one Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer decided to join in the fun with a Latin twist.

JSO Officer Misty Turner had Facebook talking when friend Lindsay Reavis filmed and posted a video of Turner lip-syncing along to Cardi B's bilingual hit "I Like It" alongside local children and members of Jacksonville's River City All Stars cheer team.

Turner has been coaching the River City All Stars for over 12 years and started coaching their special needs team 11 years ago.

"Misty knows everyone," said Reavis, the organization's owner and cheer coach. "Once you meet her you never forget her. Everyone loves her."

The video is almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original, with scenes of the officer sporting large hoop earrings, bangles and headscarves while gyrating and handing out candy to neighborhood children.

"In the video [Cardi] has that flowy outfit, her hair wrapped and the big pretty earrings," said Turner. "We went to the Rainbow store on Dunn Avenue and picked up as many accessories that we could ring up."

The video was shot in neighborhoods around Ocean Way in the Northside and at the cheer team's gym.

There was almost no choreography with most of the dancers, including Turner, freestyling to the song.

"When creating this video, I wanted to show that everyone of all different ethnicities, shapes, sizes and needs can come together and have a good time," Reavis said. "And I think we nailed it!"

A six-second teaser of the video was released the previous Thursday and garnered so much attention that Reavis had difficulty uploading the finished the project.

"Apparently Misty Turner broke the internet because I’ve been trying to load this for an hour [and] it’s saying it’s too busy," said Reavis in a post to her Facebook page.

The video was posted the next day to great reviews.

"She wins for Jacksonville!!" one comment said.

"Thank you for including the beautiful special needs kids!" said another.

The video joins the viral "lip-sync challenge" trend in which law enforcement from all over the country posts videos of departments lip-syncing to popular hits.

But Turner and Reavis both said it was less about participating in a trend and more about promoting unity within the community.

"I just think it's really important to keep our community close," Turner said. "I'm not just a police officer ... I want them to see us as someone who's approachable.

