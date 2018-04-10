Electric scooters are rolling into Russellville and they’ve proven to already be a hit on Arkansas Tech University's campus with already 6,500 rides. Two weeks ago Arkansas Tech started a shared electric scooter program through its partnership with ‘Bird.’ Arkansas Tech is the first college in the state to use shared scooters.

‘Bird’ scooters provide 75 scooters on campus and another 100 scooters in downtown Russellville.

“They kind of reached out to us this summer," said Jayson Simmons, Arkansas Tech student body president.

Simmons wanted to bring the scooters to Russellville after seeing their popularity while visiting Washington D.C.

“I was like heck yeah, tech yeah, let’s go and get these scooters on campus," said Simmons.

To use a scooter you must be 18. After downloading the‘Bird’ app you can scan a scooter, pay a dollar per ride and 20 cents per minute. Then you can leave the scooter anywhere.

“They’re geolocated on the app," said Simmons.

The scooters go up to 15 miles an hour. For Parker Odom, they’re more than just a fun ride.

“They’re really great for getting to class on time, they have saved me from being late a couple times," said Odom.

Ben Butler's business is downtown and he's had to move some items and signs outside after they've nearly been rolled over.

“I’m all for them, I think they’re great. There are issues to be worked out," said Butler. “A lot of people are riding them on the sidewalk which can be dangerous."

His concern is also safety.‘Bird’ will send users helmets for free.

"It does say that it’s required to wear a helmet, unfortunately, I haven’t seen anybody except for the mayor," said Butler.

Tech student Luke Allen has yet to ride one.

“I don’t like seeing the scooters scattered around. People will drive them and leave them random places," said Allen.

The student government gets some money back from the scooters that they’ll use to better the school like safety campaigns and fixing sidewalks.

