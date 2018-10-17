MALVERN, Ark. (KTHV) - The Malvern Police Department decided to create a “spook-tacular” lip-Sync challenge video in honor of Halloween.

They’re making up for all the challenges they missed and then some.

Of course, you can’t make a lip-sync challenge great without the “In My Feelings” challenge.

The video starts with Malvern officers capturing scary clowns and placing them in the police car.

A dance break begins, and the clowns jump out of the moving police car and begin to ask “Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?” as they do the well-known “In My Feelings” dance.

Malvern police are clearly not in their feelings and hustle to put them behind bars.

But, the scary clowns begin to have mixed emotions about that. One of the clown prisoners busts out in the new Backstreet Boys hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

The video follows with a few dance numbers from the clowns, and the capturing of a Malvern police officer.

Police rush to help save the officer but decide it’s time for a dance for them as well!

The Malvern Police Department created this video to help showcase their haunted house they are hosting. It’s on Halloween night and Nov. 3 at 7 p.m at the Malvern Police Department.

