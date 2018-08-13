PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - The Pine Bluff Police Department (PBPD) welcomes you to their all-inclusive music video, as they take on the #LipSyncChallenge.

For the 2018 summer, police departments from across the nation have taken this challenge and run with it. PBPD modeled their challenge after a real, Hollywood-like production, shot by DJ Bruce Bruce.

The video includes some of the latest hits in the music world today. If you’re the type to “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” then this mix of tunes will surely get you out of your seat.

It begins with a group of officers in boot camp, similar to the “Left, Right” music video by American Dirty South rapper, Drama. The sergeant begins to yell, and his soldiers/officers start doing, none other than, stepping LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT.

After the sergeant gets his yell out, he joins in with the step and gets jiggy with it.

The next setting begins with multiple police officers pulling up to a scene. “Mrs. Officer,” by rapper Lil Wayne sounds the air, and the female officers of PBPD approach what seems to be a stolen vehicle.

The strong, female officers take control as they get the inmates in handcuffs. While the beat continues, the inmates begin lip-syncing, “Wee ooh wee ooh wee (wee), Wee ooh wee ooh wee" -- as you can imagine, sounding like a cop car.

The inmates sing along to the song, and mention “I got stopped by a lady cop -- she got me thinking I can date a cop.” But clearly, the lady cops aren’t having it!

Fast forward -- the officers of Pine Bluff can be seen in a straight line as clean as dish detergent. The beat drops and the officers begin the famous “swag surfing” -- swaying back and forth.

The scene changes once again, and it just makes you want to roll your windows down and cruise. You can probably guess where they’re going with this one.

Multiple officers are seen hanging out in a truck, jamming to the “Cruise Remix” by Florida Georgia Line and Nelly.

Now what would a #LipSyncChallenge look like without the #KikiChallenge?

If you’ve been on any social media platform lately, you have probably seen the #KikiChallenge. If not, the #KikiChallenge was inspired by internet comedian Shiggy, who became inspired by Drake's latest single In My Feelings.

Thousands of social media users, including celebrities, have been posting footage of themselves doing silly dances to the tune of the hit song.

So, PBPD decided they would get in their feelings as well and add this jam to their song list.

Next on the track is Grammy-award winning song, “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth. PBPD gets a little comical as they begin lip-syncing about… donuts! But don’t worry, they’re cops – they’ll see them again.

But switching genres, the officers have now asked you to kindly put yo' pinky rings up to the moon, as they finish this lip sync party off right!

All of the policemen and women get in the famous "Soul Train" line and start to lip-sync and dance to “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars. Let’s face it, who can sit still when that song comes on!

Finally, PBPD brings you to America. “This Is America” by Childish Gambino sounds throughout the police department and the officers clearly demonstrate how they just want party!

Police Chief, Kelvin Sergeant, even joins in on the fun.

The video ends with a message from the chief himself, saying “I’m throwing a shout out and a challenge to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, UAPB, surrounding police departments, all the departments with the City of Pine Bluff. I approve this video. Come at us!”

If you plan on making the next big #LipSyncChallenge video, good luck. This one is going to be very hard to beat.

