LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Well, this lip-syncing law enforcement challenge has taken Texas by storm. This first started when a video was posted on June 19 on the Bexar County Sheriff Department’s Facebook page in Texas. Now, an Arkansas department has jumped on board.

On July 7, THV11 received a video from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Police Department. The first of any Arkansas law enforcement officers to participate in the #LipSyncChallenge online, that we know of.

Officer Gavin Hurst is the star of this video filmed by his fellow officer, Officer Boyd who can be heard laughing in the background. Officer Hurst is lip-syncing to the Taylor Swift hit, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Both work for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Police Department. Officer Hurst said he is calling out the Little Rock Police Department and the UAMS Police Department to challenge this video.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department video on June 19 went viral and now has over 1.4 million views.

In the video you see Deputy Alexander Mena lip-syncing to a song called "Fuiste Mala" by the group The Kumbia Kings. His suave serenade stole many people's hearts, and also inspired other officers to join the fun with their own videos.

Just days later, on June 22, San Antonio Police Officer J. Quiroz filmed his own lip-sync. Sitting in a car just as Deputy Mena did, Officer Quiroz took a video of himself mouthing the words to a crowd favorite: *NYSNC's "Bye Bye Bye."

The competition did not stop there. Two officers with the Robstown, Texas, Police Department shared their own lip-sync. They began with The Backstreet Boys' "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." Then, Selena's "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" begins playing. The Robstown officers honored the Texas native with their lip-syncing rendition of her 1994 hit.

Since then, more Texas law enforcement officers have joined in, including the Arlington Police Department.

A team of officers lip-synced their rendition of the Spice Girls' hit, "Wannabe." Then, there’s Houston Police Officer Theragood who is channeling his inner Michael Jackson with the Off the Wall classic "Rock With You."

Now, the question is, “Will any other Arkansas police departments participate in the viral challenge?”

