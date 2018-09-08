VILONIA, Ark. (KTHV) - Here we go again, goin' down the only road we've ever known -- The Lip-sync Challenge. The Vilonia Police Department has taken on this trending competition with full force, after being challenged by the Greenbrier Police Department.

The police department got together with the students of the Vilonia School District, as well as the Vilonia community, to create this throwback #LipSyncChallenge video.

If you're a fan of 80's music, then this is definitely a video you will enjoy.

The video begins with a phone call into the police station, mentioning that an officer has wrecked his police car. Vilonia Police Chief Brad McNew quickly gets his fellow officers out on the scene to check out the wreckage.

As they arrive on the scene, we see that Police Corporal Steve Austin has managed to run his patrol car off the road. When asked what happened, he claims a blue horse ran across the road and made him swerve into a ditch.

For this being the third time Corporal Austin has wrecked, he is stripped of his patrol car and is forced to "scoot" along the lonely street of dreams. He begins to sing the hit song "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake, and is later joined by his band to help him finish rocking out.

Followed by the rock band performance, Officers Daniel Frintz and Mike Jensen seem to be stuck in traffic and just can't drive 55. They break out in yet another oldie by singing along to "I Can't Drive 55" by Sammy Hagar.

After the big jam session, you are taken to the halftime of a rival football game of the Vilonia Eagles verses the Greenbrier Panthers. Commentators and Police Sergeant James Bell begin discussing the current game situation and you will never guess what happens next. Yes, another hit 80's song is lip-synced!

Sergeant Bell seems to be daydreaming in the back, but out of no where, he breaks out in song and sings "Break My Stride" by Matthew Wilder. With the confused looks of the commentators, you clearly see 'ain't nothin' gonna break-a his stride.'

With the cheering of the Vilonia community, you can see the Vilonia Police Department captures their.. horse? Yes, that's right. If you notice throughout the entire video, you can see a man in a blue shirt and a horse head. This clearly proves that Corporal Austin wasn't all that crazy to begin with!

With one of the most adrenaline-pumping songs out today, "All I Do is Win" by DJ Khaled is played for all of the crowd to hear. The Vilonia Police Department and community begin to cheer and show off their school colors and hometown spirit.

They have now challenged Mayflower Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office to compete in this fun competition.

THV11 caught up with the Vilonia Police Department to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look during the making of this hilarious video.

