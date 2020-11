A Trump rally is underway on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith this afternoon (Nov. 15).

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Trump rally is underway on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith this afternoon (Nov. 15).

A group of people has been rallying since 1 p.m. showing their support for Trump as they hold American and Trump flags.

Another group across the street is counter-protesting as they hold up signs saying "Trump Lost" and "Klan Rally" with an arrow pointing to the Trump rally.