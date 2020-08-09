3,522 boats and 15,396 participants were reported to be at Lake Eufaula. Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at Lake Ouachita, delivering a message from Trump to Arkansans.

MOUNT IDA, Arkansas — Trump supporters turned out in huge numbers for Trump Boat Parades on lakes in Arkansas and Oklahoma over Labor Day Weekend.

Oklahoma Congressman, Markwayne Mullin, sent President Trump’s “right-hand man” a boat count status update for the Lake Eufaula Trump Boat Parade Labor Day Weekend event, according to Christy Stroud Black, admin for the Facebook event page.

Black said she had an official request from the Trump Team to get as close of a number as possible on boats and spectators participating at the Saturday (Sept. 5) boat parade.

On Labor Day, Sept. 7, Black posted, “The morning of the parade, I texted Congressman Mullin. I had been updating him daily on the boat numbers. He sent it straight to President Trump's right-hand man. We knew the numbers were big and would continue to grow daily. My big announcement the day of the parade, which was very hard to hear, was that one hour before the parade, I had an official request from The Trump Team to get as close of a number as we could get on boats, spectators, etc. This morning I sent the Congressman the Google doc numbers. This parade will break records!

Black reported 3,522 boats and 15,396 participants were at the Lake Eufaula Trump Boat Parade.

“The number keeps going up as people who do not know about the Google doc find out and add their number,” said Black. “Those are the official numbers I reported this morning (Sept. 7) to the Trump Team.”

“Everyone who participated should be proud of their part in the biggest Trump Boat Parade yet! Thank you all," wrote Black.

Click HERE to watch: The video Vantage Point Videography Service LLC shot for the Lake Eufaula Trump Boat Parade.

Watch: Lake Eufaula Trump Boat Parade Labor Day Weekend 2020

Brent Franklin shared this live video to the event page, writing, “In all my years living near Lake Eufaula, I’ve never seen this many boats on the lake at one time. It was insane. Water got really rough a few times, but other than that it was perfect. One thing that stood out more than anything yesterday was the friendliness from EVERYONE on the water. Lots of laughs, hooping and hollering and not a negative thing said the whole day. Great job Eufaula, Oklahoma. Makes me proud. U.S.”

Here are a few photos from Lake Eufaula Trump Boat Parade Labor Day Weekend 2020:

On Saturday (Sept. 5) over 1500 Trump supporters also gathered on Arkansas' Lake Ouachita to celebrate the upcoming re-election of President Trump, according to the Trump Boat Parade 2020 on Lake Ouachita Facebook event page.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at Trump Boat Parade 2020 on Lake Ouachita and delivered a message that she says President Trump sent her to give to Arkansans.

Sanders stated, “I actually got to be with the president just a couple of days ago. I was standing in the Oval Office, and I told him where I was going to be on Saturday. He said, ‘Sarah, you make sure you tell the people of Arkansas that I love them, I’m fighting for them, and thank you for their support.’ So, directly from the president, he loves Arkansas. He won this state by a significant margin in 2016, and I think we can do a whole lot better.”

"I’ve been all over the country with the president. I have never seen enthusiasm for any candidate like we have for this president. And the reason why is because he loves this country,” continued Sanders. “We have the most beautiful, most patriotic, most incredible country. On Nov. 3, let’s make sure we fight for it.”

Watch: Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at Trump Boat Parade 2020 on Lake Ouachita

Here are a few photos from Trump Boat Parade 2020 on Lake Ouachita:

Watch: Trump Boat Parade 2020 on Lake Ouachita