According to a public information officer, the Arkansas Department of Correction Tucker Unit in Jefferson County has reported to have limited water flow.

However, the Maximum Security Unit, which is also in Tucker, does not have water service at this time.

A drop in the water level of the tank servicing both units, followed by an unrelated power failure in the well pumping system, have led to both units being placed under a boil order.

Both units have potable drinking water available for inmates and staff.

Maintenance staff at both units have been working throughout the weekend to make necessary repairs and bring the system back to normal levels.

More on this story as it develops.

© 2018 KTHV