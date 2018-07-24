Twelve people were arrested Friday night at Trois Club Latino in Little Rock by ICE agents after a compliance check was conducted by officials with the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the state, said the investigation was due to several complaints about the club, which is located on Asher Avenue.

"Over the course of a few weeks we received tips that minors were allowed in the club and being served alcohol," Hardin said.

According to Hardin, ABC received additional complaints which resulted in asking ICE to join the compliance check. He said that "some of the activity we expected to encounter was outside our jurisdiction."

ICE spokesman Bryan D. Cox said that officials with the Homeland Security Investigations, ICE's criminal investigation division, were at the club for "criminal investigations not an immigration enforcement action."

Officials with ICE and ABC arrived at the club around 11:45 p.m. Friday night and the club was issued one violation for selling alcohol to minors. One person was also ticketed for marijuana possession during the investigation.

Hardin was unable to provide specifics on the tip that led to the arrest of 12 people who were in the country illegally since it is an active federal investigation.

Cox said that some of those arrested at the club had prior criminal history while others did not.

