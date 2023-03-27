Pulaski County deputies find two bodies inside camper trailer that caught on fire

Two people were found dead inside a camper trailer that caught on fire in Cabot at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On Sunday morning, Pulaski County sheriffs located two bodies inside a camper that caught on fire.

According to reports, at about 3:00 a.m., the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received a call of a structure fire in the 2200 block of Lusby Court in Cabot.

There were several volunteer departments who arrived at the scene including North Pulaski VFD, Gravel Ridge VFD, and Runyan Acres VFD.

When deputies arrived they found a camper trailer on fire and they were told by neighbors that two people lived inside the camper.

After the fire was extinguished, there were two bodies found inside.

Detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office have begun a fire and death investigation— the bodies have been taken to the medical examiner's office for proper identification and an autopsy.