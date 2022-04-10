Two Chick-fil-A employees fired after video appears to show one spitting in batter

The operator for the West Memphis, Arkansas store where the video was reportedly filmed said the employee and the one who filmed it were fired.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Chick-fil-A said two employees have been fired after a disturbing video out of the West Memphis store went viral.

The video showed what appears to be a Chick-fil-A employee reportedly spitting in the chicken batter, while another employee watched.

The operator of the store responded on their Facebook page, saying, “We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media depicting behavior of a Team Member that is completely unacceptable. We have identified the Team Member, as well as the one filming, and have terminated employment effective immediately.

We have very strict standards and high expectations for Food Safety, Team Member behavior, and our Guest Experience and this was an egregious violation of all of the above. You trust us to deliver you safe, fresh food with a team who genuinely cares about you. We fell short of those expectations here.

We sincerely apologize and assure you we take matters like these very seriously and act expeditiously to address them.

Thank you for your understanding and your support. We love being part of the Crittenden County community and we look forward to serving you again soon.”