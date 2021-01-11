Both men are now in custody following a weekend-long search.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Update: The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that escaped inmate Jeromy Call has been captured. Both men who escaped a LeFlore County jail last Friday are now in custody.

Original Article:

Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped a LeFlore County jail last Friday, Oct. 29.

Police say Jeromy Call is on the run after he and another escapee, Jason Delao, stole a vehicle near the jail that had firearms and ammunition inside.

Delao was captured in Farmington Saturday, Oct. 30, but police are still looking for Call.

Police believe Call is in the Washington County area. He is described as a 38-year-old white male who is 5'11, weighs 142 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, and could be wearing gray sweatpants.

**** UPDATE **** There have been reports that Jeremy Call may still be in the area. Washington County Sheriff's Office... Posted by Farmington Arkansas Police Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

Jail staff learned that the pair were missing on Friday after Call and Delao were unaccounted for during a headcount shortly after 1 a.m.

According to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, camera footage shows the men escaped out of a window.

Sheriff Derryberry told 5NEWS the pair had dug a hole in a wall over some time and made their way into a maintenance room, where they busted out a window to escape.

The sheriff says the men stole a 2015 white Ford F150 pickup truck with Oklahoma tags BOK160. He believes there should be damage to the rear driver-side bumper.

Derryberry also says a rifle, handgun, and ammo were in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Call is considered armed and dangerous at this time.

This is the second time Call has escaped. According to Derryberry, Call escaped from the Leflore County Detention Center in February of 2021 when he was being held for multiple counts of felony burglaries. Before he escaped, Call was headed to prison for the burglary charges and February escape.

Delao had originally turned himself in at the detention center to serve a short time in jail.