Assistant Chief's Hayward Finks and Alice Fulk have officially applied to be the Chief of Police for Little Rock.

Finks is a 30-year veteran of force, and Fulk 26 years.

The search for a new chief comes after Kenton Buckner, who served with LRPD since 2014, took a job to lead the Syracuse Police Department in November.

Currently, Assistant Chief Finks is serving his rotation as interim chief - until January 18. From Jan. 10 - Feb. 19, Chief Wayne Bewley will serve his rotation. Assistant Chief Bewley said he would not apply.

A total of 57 individuals have applied to date, though two have withdrawn. Of that 55, five are from Little Rock.

RELATED HEADLINES |

LRPD announce interim chiefs as search for new Chief of Police begins