Two people win $1 million in Arkansas lottery to start off 2022

In the first month of 2022, Arkansas lottery players have hit it big winning as much as $1 million in cash prizes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced some big wins Wednesday for the first month of 2022, including two people who each won $1 million prizes.

On January 12 and 18, two Arkansas players claimed their $1 million prizes. Two prizes of $1 million remain on the $1,000,000 Riches game, according to ASL.

But that's not the end of the winning in January. Mark Deavers of Conway won $240,000 in the Natural State Jackpot on January 17 with the winning numbers of 8, 11, 38, 14, and 3.

He plans to pay his bills with his winnings.

And then this week, two people from Little Rock and Clarksville won $10,000, a person in Dover won $50,000, and someone won $100,000 in Jonesboro.

“Arkansans are winning, what more could we ask for?” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “Additionally in buying these tickets, these individuals have helped fund college scholarships for Arkansas students, which has funded more than 650,000 scholarships a year to date.”