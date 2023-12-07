Two suspects in custody for 10th Street homicide, awaiting extradition to Arkansas

Little Rock police say that two suspects have been taken into custody for their involvement in the 10th Street Homicide, and are awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, police stated that both 37-year-old Karisha Grisby and 16-year-old Andre Westbrook were taken into custody in another state on murder warrants for a homicide near the Ronald Mcdonald House.

According to reports, the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call during the early hours of June 16 at 1501 W. 10th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located 27-year-old Devin Jones of Forrest City, Arkansas, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

The U.S. Marshals had been previously searching for a Grisby for her involvement in the fatal shooting.