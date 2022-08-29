Child dies after heavy flooding in Bentonville

Bentonville police say a woman is in the hospital and an 11-year-old has died after being pulled into a storm drain during heavy flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville fire crews recovered two victims after they were pulled into a storm drain this afternoon because of heavy flooding in Bentonville.

According to a press release from the City of Bentonville, Bentonville Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston says that juveniles were playing in the water in a retention area at SE C and SE 28th street near the Walton Crossing Apartments.

Police say a male juvenile, 11, became distressed, and a woman,47, entered the retention area to assist when both victims were pulled into the storm drain.

Police say shortly after arriving in the area, rescue crews were able to locate and remove her from the storm drain then transport her to a local hospital for care.

As the departments continued their search, they were able to locate the child and transported him a local hospital where he ultimately died.

Bentonville police say this is an active investigation and that there are no additional detail available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device