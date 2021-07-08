Headed westbound on I-40 near Dyer, the driver experienced tire failure, lost control and entered the median overturning several times.

DYER, Arkansas — Two women were killed, and two minors were injured in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Wednesday (July 7) night.

At approximately 7:22 p.m., 48-year-old Tracy Boshers was driving westbound on I-40 near Dyer when she experienced tire failure, lost control and entered the median overturning several times, according to a fatal accident report.

The vehicle came to a final rest on eastbound I-40 lanes.

Tracy Boshers and 21-year-old Karli Boshers, both of Bixby, Okla. were killed in the accident, according to the report.

Two minor passengers were injured and taken to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.