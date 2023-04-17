Tyre Nichols' family filing 'landmark' wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Memphis, MPD

Attorney Ben Crump said he will announce the filing of the lawsuit with Tyre Nichols' family Wednesday in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Civil rights and personal injury attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, and local counsel, retired Judge Earnestine Hunt Dorse, will announce the filing of a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the City of Memphis, Memphis Police Department, and individual officers for the January 2023 death of Tyre Nichols.

The 29-year-old was killed after a traffic stop and a brutal beating by Memphis Police Officers.

In a statement, Crump's office said the lawsuit is a "landmark" case.

Nichols died three days after the Jan. 7 traffic stop on Jan. 10.

At nearly two weeks after the fatal traffic stop, Memphis Police announced on Jan. 20 that five officers had been fired.

Officer Tadarrius Bean, with MPD since 2020.

Officer Demetrius Haley, with MPD since 2020.

Officer Emmitt Martin III, with MPD since 2018.

Officer Desmond Mills Jr., with MPD since 2017.

Officer Justin Smith, with MPD since 2018.

In a statement, MPD said the officers violated multiple department policies. Just a few days later, authorities announced the former officers had been indicted in the case.

They face several charges, including second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and official misconduct.