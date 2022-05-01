Tyson Foods breaks ground on bacon plant in Kentucky

When the plant opens in late 2023 it will employ 450 people and help the company meet a growing demand for Wright bacon and Jimmy Dean sausage products sold at retail.

“Tyson Foods announced this tremendous investment in Warren County just over three months ago, and I am thrilled to join the company’s leaders for today’s groundbreaking as they quickly move forward with the project,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “This commitment to create hundreds of jobs in Bowling Green is amazing news for the workforce throughout the region and builds on Tyson’s already impressive presence in our state. I look forward to our continued growth together.”