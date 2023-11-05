Van Buren Tyson Foods plant shuts down a day early

It's not clear if Tyson Corporate made the decision to not operate the plant on its final day or if employees are not showing up tomorrow in protest.

Tyson Foods Van Buren plant announced the plant closure in March and on May 11, it shut down production a day early.

The plant closure left nearly a thousand people without jobs. The situation led to several protests over the past couple of months at the Van Buren plant and company headquarters in Springdale. We spoke with plant employee Juan Barron who said he worked there for more than 20 years and says it was a melancholic day.

"You feel sad because this was like home, like your second home and this is where at least I thought I was going to retire and not work anymore but unfortunately this happened and that's just life," said Barron.

Tyson employees say they worked on the leftover inventory and had a potluck dinner on the final day.

"We had some food for everyone and took pictures, and said goodbye to all the workers. The co-workers got organized so that each one brought a plate of food and after that, they visited the supervisors and took pictures with them," Barron said.

Another employee Maria Ruvalcaba said, "Today was my last day of work, well it was very nice... Food was brought, everyone pitched in something to share... but at the same time, bittersweet because it was our last day. We were supposed to work tomorrow but they told us it was until today. But we were very happy, all together, some of us crying."

In light of the Van Buren plant closing, companies in the area have hosted job fairs to help those losing their job, but many say it hasn't been beneficial for all employees.

Ruvalcaba explained, "When they said they were closing the first day it was announced, we all thought, 'What's going on?' That day we were just told Tyson decided to close."

Ruvalcaba went on to say that although other companies were offering opportunities for jobs an hour and a half away, some employees didn't want to uproot their lives after making a home in Van Buren.

"There were some people who... moved immediately to a different place because they told us, 'You can look, we'll bring some other companies to accommodate you,' they did do that, but it was difficult because they were too far away."

Since May 11 was the final day, many employees have plans to take time off, file for unemployment, and rest for a few weeks and then they plan to look for jobs in the area.

5NEWS did reach out to Tyson’s corporate office in Springdale to ask about Thursday's apparent closure.

