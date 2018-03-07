LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -

University of Arkansas at Monticello Athletic Director, John Harvey, has stepped down from his position to concentrate on coaching baseball.

Harvey is the most successful head baseball coach in UAM History. In the last three seasons, UAM has won two Great American Conference Tournament Championships and the 2018 GAC regular season title.

Harvey said he is very thankful for the opportunity to have served as the athletic director, but is not ready to give up coaching.

UAM Chancellor, Karla Hughes, said:

"Coach Harvey is an invaluable asset to the university and to our program in intercollegiate athletics. The model of a coach also serving as athletic director is becoming a thing of the past and we will begin the process of bringing the UAM athletics program in line with other successful programs at the Division II level."

In the meantime, Hughes plans to add a chief operating officer for athletics to handle the daily operation of the department. "To maintain a competitive edge and provide the athletic experience our student-athletes deserve, it is imperative that the athletics director focus on fund raising and building relationships with our former athletes," said Hughes.

