LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has announced that no visitors will be allowed in the medical center or outpatient clinics on the main campus in Little Rock.
The restriction begins tomorrow, March 20, at 6:30 a.m.
"UAMS is taking these steps during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to protect its patients, who are among the most vulnerable in the state, and to reduce the ever-increasing workload for UAMS staff," a spokesperson for UAMS said in a statement.
However, exceptions apply on a case-by-case basis. The visitor must be over the age of 18 and go through a health screening before entering the building.
Those exceptions require the approval of hospital administration, doctors and other staff are not authorized to grant exceptions without approval.
For UAMS Medical Center, exceptions may include:
- End of life
- Mothers in labor
For outpatient clinics, potential exceptions include adults assisting:
- Patients undergoing a procedure that requires a driver
- Minor patients
- A patient in a wheelchair who needs assistance
UAMS said the policy will be re-evaluated as circumstances change.
Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:
- For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616
- For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502
Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:
- 62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 146 people are under investigation
- 351 negative test results
- Gov. Hutchinson announced the closure of all public schools until April 17
- All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."
