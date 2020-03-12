UAMS officer shoots man who attempted to drive away from scene, police say

A UAMS officer reportedly shot at a moving vehicle after a man was trying drive away from the scene in an alleged stolen truck.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A 39-year-old Little Rock man has been critically wounded Thursday morning after a University of Arkansas Medical Sciences police officer shot at him while he was attempting to drive away.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Tyrone Washington was approached by a UAMS officer around 2:45 a.m. while he was sitting in the driver side of an allegedly stolen truck.

Police say the officer blocked the truck from leaving the campus and when Washington was asked to turn off the truck, he refused.

The officer then reached inside the truck to "gain access to the vehicle ignition switch."

Washington then reportedly tried to leave the scene and drove the truck a short distance while the officer's arm was still inside the cab before falling from the moving vehicle.

A second UAMS officer then fired at the moving vehicle, wounding Washington.

Washington is being treated for his injuries, but state police say it is a critical injury.

The officer who fell from the truck is being treated for minor injuries.

The identity of the officers have not been released at this time. The shooting will be investigated by the Arkansas State Police.