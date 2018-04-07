CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) -- UCA is making sure their theater hall is appropriate for people of all needs, so from now on they're making sure they create sensory friendly versions of all of their performances, so everyone can enjoy their shows.

Paige Reynolds is a professor at UCA, in her spare time she performs in the Arkansas Shakespeare theater.

“I've been is AST for eleven seasons,” she said.

Her family loves coming to her performances but her 7-year-old son Max, not so much.

“It's too noisy and it's kind of loud,” Max said.

“It's something I haven't been able to share with him. My husband brings him to the shows but he has a hard time making it through,” Reynolds said.

Max is autistic and the loud noises and bright lights make it hard for him to enjoy the show. Reynolds wanted to change that so she paired with the chair of the UCA occupational therapy department, Dr. Jennifer Moore, to create sensory friendly performances for people of all backgrounds to enjoy.

“There's a lot of anxiety that comes with a child that has autism. When you're out in the public there might be a meltdown at any moment and you don't know how people are going to respond to that,” she said.

The first sensory friendly performance will be Much Ado About Nothing.

Rebekah Scallet, producing artistic director for Arkansas Shakespeare, said they've altered a lot of things.

“The grant was $3,000 that we got to support this. We're keeping the lights on at the same level so there's not a lot of changing of the lights and we've reduced the number of seats we're seeing,” she said.

They've also bought noise canceling headphones, they're allowing people to leave during the performance if they need to and they have a calming center in the lobby.

“We also have weighted blankets. We're trying to do everything we can to make this a positive experience for people,” she said.

“This should be an hour that parents and other family members can feel like they can experience this artistic event and not have any anxiety about what other people are going to think,” Reynolds said.

The theater is also allowing snacks, fidget toys, and service animals. The sensory friendly show is July 5 at 2 p.m. at UCA.

© 2018 KTHV