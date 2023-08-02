UCA welcomes new cheer coach after program shakeup

The UCA cheer team is starting fresh with a new coach and mindset after allegations of racism shook the program earlier this week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Monday, the University of Central Arkansas Athletic Department suspended its cheer team and began searching for looking for new leadership, hoping that the person who steps in could improve the program's culture.

Just hours later, UCA alumnus and Cheer Director at Sunshine Academy, Antonio Anderson volunteered to step into the role and tackle the challenge.

"It is most definitely a fresh start for the team," Anderson said. "It's been a whirlwind of emotions... but also excitement, disappointment and hope."

The coaching change followed claims of racist treatment from the previous coach. According to Anderson, the team's reportedly harsh culture led to about half the team quitting last semester.

"I think a lot of those allegations just came from heated things that happen between team members from time to time," Anderson said. "Meeting with the team for their first practice today, there was nothing but love between everyone."

Anderson said that he's focused on keeping a healthy environment in the future.

"I think the change definitely needed to happen," Anderson said. "I love the previous coach. He was a great person, but you know, sometimes you have to bring in new blood and just make a big change to see the reaction that you want."

The change even inspired some athletes that previously quit, to rejoin the team at their first practice on Wednesday.

"[Some student-athletes] didn't have the best relationship with the previous coach," Anderson said. "So, of course, those athletes were ecstatic to see their friends actually be a part of the team again."

The excitement brewing isn't just surrounding the new coach, but also for a renewed opportunity to compete at Nationals— a competition that UCA almost couldn't compete in due to the temporary team suspension.

"My commitment to the team is just to be the best that I can," Anderson said. "To uplift them, to guide them to be the best team that they can be and to hopefully help them win a national championship."