Ukrainians will need sponsors to enter U.S., ending asylum at the border

The 'Uniting for Ukraine' program will allow individual American citizens and nonprofits to sponsor Ukrainian refugees.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIJUANA, Baja California — Ukrainians fleeing the war will now be required to go through a new process if they want to enter the United States, ending the process of seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Ped West Port of Entry officially closed Monday at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS 8 spoke with a man who is in contact with humanitarian efforts across the border who believes that all Ukrainian refugees now in Mexico will be processed.

President Joe Biden announced the new 'Uniting for Ukraine' program earlier this week. The program creates requirements for refugees hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Ukrainians must first apply and be approved online, before being allowed to enter into the U.S.

For more information on the 'Uniting for Ukraine' program, including how to apply to be a sponsor and frequently asked questions, visit the details on the Homeland Security website.

The program could potentially cut back on the number of people trying to come through the U.S-Mexico border.

The 'Uniting for Ukraine' program will allow individual American citizens and nonprofits to sponsor Ukrainian refugees. One requirement will be the sponsor must be able to financially support them.

The program will now provide an expedient channel for secure, legal migration from Europe to the United States for Ukrainians who have a U.S. sponsor.

Cavalry SD is one of those hoping to sponsor and help bring Ukrainian refugees to the U.S.

The group has been one of the main church organizations providing aid to families on both sides of the border..

"So this is a huge benefit for the people, no longer do they have to cross through so many countries," said Pastor Phil Metzger.

Metzger along with 100 volunteers were providing housing to Ukrainian refugees in their own homes.

To be eligible to enter into the U.S., Ukrainian applicants will need to undergo rigorous security checks, and proof of vaccination. Applicants will also have to have been residents in Ukraine as of Feb. 11, 2022. Once approved, they can legally stay in the United States for two years.

People or organizations who want to be sponsors will need to pass security background checks of their own, as well as declare financial support.

According to the Department Homeland Security's recent report, more than 5 million people have fled the invasion.

For more information on the 'Uniting for Ukraine' program, including how to apply to be a sponsor, click here.