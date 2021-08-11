University of Arkansas board votes to require masks on campuses

The board unanimously approved a resolution directing its campuses to develop face mask policies for indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is requiring masks on its campuses after a judge temporarily blocked the state's law banning mask mandates.

The board on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution requiring campuses to develop face mask policies for indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The move comes days after a judge issued a preliminary injunction against Arkansas' law banning mask mandates by schools and other governmental entities.

At least three dozen school districts have approved mask mandates since that ruling.